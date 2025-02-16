Left Menu

Illegal Surveillance Scandal: Arrests and Allegations in Siddipet

Three individuals tied to former Health Minister Harish Rao have been arrested for allegedly conducting illegal surveillance on a businessman from Siddipet. The case involves charges of forgery, impersonation, and extortion. The complainant accused Rao of using state resources to monitor his activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three individuals working for former Health Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao have been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal surveillance case targeting a real estate businessman in Siddipet.

Among the arrested are T Santosh Kumar, Parsharamulu, and T Vamshi Krishna. The trio is accused of participating in a criminal conspiracy involving forgery, impersonation, and extortion. The Hyderabad Police registered the case following a complaint by G Chakradhar Goud, who claimed he was being threatened and blackmailed through illegal surveillance.

The investigation revealed fake SIM cards were used to intimidate Goud, who contested the 2023 assembly elections unsuccessfully. The arrested include former staff members of Harish Rao, allegedly part of a broader network to undermine Goud's social and political activities in Siddipet. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

