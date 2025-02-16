Illegal Surveillance Scandal: Arrests and Allegations in Siddipet

In a significant development, three individuals working for former Health Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao have been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal surveillance case targeting a real estate businessman in Siddipet.

Among the arrested are T Santosh Kumar, Parsharamulu, and T Vamshi Krishna. The trio is accused of participating in a criminal conspiracy involving forgery, impersonation, and extortion. The Hyderabad Police registered the case following a complaint by G Chakradhar Goud, who claimed he was being threatened and blackmailed through illegal surveillance.

The investigation revealed fake SIM cards were used to intimidate Goud, who contested the 2023 assembly elections unsuccessfully. The arrested include former staff members of Harish Rao, allegedly part of a broader network to undermine Goud's social and political activities in Siddipet. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)