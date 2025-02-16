Aam Aadmi Party Calls for Justice and Accountability in New Delhi Stampede Tragedy
The Aam Aadmi Party demands compensation for victims of a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station. They accuse the government of covering up the incident, citing a platform change announcement as a cause. The party calls for accountability and responsibility from the railway minister.
In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, the Aam Aadmi Party has called for adequate compensation for the victims' families. The incident, which claimed 18 lives and left many injured, has been met with accusations from the party of a government cover-up.
At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted that a platform change announcement contributed to the chaos. 'Was the railway not aware that such an announcement could lead to a stampede?' he questioned, pointing to a critical oversight.
The AAP insists on accountability from the BJP government and the railway minister, as they demand further investigation into the actual death toll and responsibility for the accident, criticizing ongoing insensitivity to rail-related incidents.
