Controversy Erupts as Haryana Uses Prison Buses for Deportees
The BJP-led Haryana government faced criticism for allegedly using prison buses to transport deportees from Amritsar Airport. AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the move, calling for dignity in handling deportees arriving from the US. The controversy highlights state-level disagreements over immigrant repatriation.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government, led by the BJP, faces backlash for allegedly deploying buses meant for prisoners to transport deportees from the Amritsar International Airport.
A US military aircraft arrived recently, carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants. The group included 65 from Punjab and 33 from Haryana. Criticism from political figures in Punjab followed, highlighting the issue as a matter of dignity and respect for the returning individuals.
AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala were vocal opponents. They emphasized the importance of treating returning citizens with dignity, condemning the use of prison transport as an affront to self-respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
