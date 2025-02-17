Financial Times: Top International Affairs and Economic Stories

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed a willingness to deploy British troops in Ukraine, signaling a strong European commitment to peace efforts alongside the United States.

Meanwhile, the UK government is contemplating tariffs on American goods if it doesn't obtain an exclusion from the 25% US tariffs on steel and aluminum, potentially escalating trade tensions.

In the corporate sphere, the British American Tobacco's CEO may secure a lucrative annual pay package of £18.2 million, highlighting the ongoing compensation parity pursuits between UK and US businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)