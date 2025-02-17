Left Menu

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to send British troops to Ukraine, aiming for European peace collaboration. The UK may impose tariffs on iconic US products if not exempted from the 25% US steel and aluminum tariffs. British American Tobacco's CEO could earn up to £18.2mn annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:26 IST
Financial Times: Top International Affairs and Economic Stories
In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed a willingness to deploy British troops in Ukraine, signaling a strong European commitment to peace efforts alongside the United States.

Meanwhile, the UK government is contemplating tariffs on American goods if it doesn't obtain an exclusion from the 25% US tariffs on steel and aluminum, potentially escalating trade tensions.

In the corporate sphere, the British American Tobacco's CEO may secure a lucrative annual pay package of £18.2 million, highlighting the ongoing compensation parity pursuits between UK and US businesses.

