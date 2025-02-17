Modi's Bhagalpur Visit: A Prelude to Bihar's Political Battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant public appearance in Bhagalpur, Bihar on February 24, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 state elections. The rally, scheduled for 11 AM at the Airport Ground, will be part of a broader political push by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aimed at securing a favorable outcome in the crucial electoral contest.

Joining Modi will be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they participate in the Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution, emphasizing the government's focus on farmer welfare and prosperity. Modi will release the 19th installment of the fund at the event, which is expected to draw a crowd of around 5 lakh farmers and key NDA figures from across 13 districts.

Amidst high expectations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Sahnawaj Hussain, maintain that the NDA is poised to secure over 200 seats in the Bihar elections, leveraging the 'double-engine government' strategy. Meanwhile, opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) remains dismissive of the BJP's chances, asserting their lack of influence despite the recent Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)