European Leaders Gear Up for Crucial Ukraine Peace Talks in Paris

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares expressed his concerns about the upcoming peace negotiations on Ukraine. He stressed the importance of not allowing any peace process to reward Russian aggression. European leaders are set to meet in Paris to discuss strategies.

Albares, in a recent interview, stated his conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue military actions against Ukraine, casting doubt on any imminent peace scenario. He highlighted the need for a unified European stance on the matter.

The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, follows a controversial move by U.S. President Donald Trump who, without consulting European allies, initiated a peace dialogue with Russia. This has led to heightened urgency among European leaders to assert their role in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)