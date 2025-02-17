Left Menu

European Leaders Gear Up for Crucial Ukraine Peace Talks in Paris

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized the need for European leaders to prevent peace negotiations on Ukraine from rewarding Russian aggression. An emergency summit, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to solidify Europe's role in the peace process amidst unexpected unilateral actions by U.S. leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:15 IST
European Leaders Gear Up for Crucial Ukraine Peace Talks in Paris
Jose Manuel Albares

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares expressed his concerns about the upcoming peace negotiations on Ukraine. He stressed the importance of not allowing any peace process to reward Russian aggression. European leaders are set to meet in Paris to discuss strategies.

Albares, in a recent interview, stated his conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue military actions against Ukraine, casting doubt on any imminent peace scenario. He highlighted the need for a unified European stance on the matter.

The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, follows a controversial move by U.S. President Donald Trump who, without consulting European allies, initiated a peace dialogue with Russia. This has led to heightened urgency among European leaders to assert their role in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025