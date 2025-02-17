Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, called for his father Lalu Prasad to receive the Bharat Ratna for empowering marginalized communities in Bihar. Yadav highlighted Lalu Prasad's socialist contributions at a memorial event for Karpoori Thakur while criticizing BJP's historical stances on backward class reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:23 IST
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a compelling case for his father, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for his efforts in advocating for the disenfranchised in society.

Addressing a crowd in Sitamarhi district on the anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's death, Yadav emphasized his father's role in amplifying the voices of the marginalized during a period when they faced extreme societal restrictions. He drew a parallel with Thakur's introduction of quotas for backward classes, which faced opposition but later gained national recognition.

Yadav also criticized current political dynamics, particularly targeting Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his alliance with BJP, who he accused of hindering progressive reservation policies. Amidst intra-party jabs, Yadav remained steadfast in ensuring a merit-based ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls, underscoring ideological commitment as a key criterion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

