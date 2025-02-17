Tejashwi Yadav Advocates Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, called for his father Lalu Prasad to receive the Bharat Ratna for empowering marginalized communities in Bihar. Yadav highlighted Lalu Prasad's socialist contributions at a memorial event for Karpoori Thakur while criticizing BJP's historical stances on backward class reservations.
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a compelling case for his father, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for his efforts in advocating for the disenfranchised in society.
Addressing a crowd in Sitamarhi district on the anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's death, Yadav emphasized his father's role in amplifying the voices of the marginalized during a period when they faced extreme societal restrictions. He drew a parallel with Thakur's introduction of quotas for backward classes, which faced opposition but later gained national recognition.
Yadav also criticized current political dynamics, particularly targeting Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his alliance with BJP, who he accused of hindering progressive reservation policies. Amidst intra-party jabs, Yadav remained steadfast in ensuring a merit-based ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls, underscoring ideological commitment as a key criterion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future
BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Delhi's Future
Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra