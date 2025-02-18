Europe Urged to Bolster Defense Amid Russian Threats
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for increased defense support for Ukraine and heightened domestic defense spending among European nations, citing escalating threats from Russia. Her comments followed discussions with European leaders in Paris.
In a bold call to action, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged all European countries to enhance their defense support for Ukraine. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ramping up domestic defense spending to counter the growing threat posed by Russia.
Frederiksen's statement came after a series of critical meetings with European leaders held in Paris. She stressed the urgency of the situation, noting, 'Russia is threatening all of Europe now, unfortunately,' to assembled journalists.
The Prime Minister's remarks underline a crucial turning point in European defense policy, as nations grapple with the need to protect their sovereignty amid regional instability.
