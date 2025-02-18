Germany's Next Chancellor: The Four Candidates Shaping the Election
Germany's upcoming election features four candidates vying for the position of chancellor. The contenders include the incumbent Olaf Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, environmentalist Robert Habeck, and far-right candidate Alice Weidel, each bringing distinct political perspectives to the race.
Germany's election has drawn global attention as four candidates battle for the chancellor role. Incumbent Olaf Scholz, a seasoned politician with a center-left background, is noted for his swift action on military modernization and economic stabilization amid crises.
Friedrich Merz, the center-right opposition leader, leads the polls with a conservative agenda focused heavily on curbing irregular migration despite lacking direct government experience.
Robert Habeck, standing for the Greens, faces scrutiny over his climate strategies, while far-right Alice Weidel's bid is overshadowed by other parties' refusal to collaborate with her extremist stance.
