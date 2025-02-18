Germany's Next Chancellor: The Four Candidates Shaping the Election

Germany's election has drawn global attention as four candidates battle for the chancellor role. Incumbent Olaf Scholz, a seasoned politician with a center-left background, is noted for his swift action on military modernization and economic stabilization amid crises.

Friedrich Merz, the center-right opposition leader, leads the polls with a conservative agenda focused heavily on curbing irregular migration despite lacking direct government experience.

Robert Habeck, standing for the Greens, faces scrutiny over his climate strategies, while far-right Alice Weidel's bid is overshadowed by other parties' refusal to collaborate with her extremist stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)