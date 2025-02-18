Trump-Putin Negotiations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations

In a pivotal moment for international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to engage in discussions in Saudi Arabia, focusing on ending the war in Ukraine and rekindling bilateral relations. This meeting could signal a significant shift in U.S.-Russia relations post-Cold War.

Kirill Dmitriev, Head of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund, lauded President Trump as a problem solver ahead of these talks, emphasizing their potential impact. Key discussions will include ending the Ukraine conflict and removing barriers to trade and investment.

As European leaders gather to strengthen a unified defense strategy, the talks underscore a strategic realignment, reflecting on the urgency of securing peace in Ukraine and considering Europe's role in guaranteeing security alongside the U.S.

