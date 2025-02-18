Amit Shah Pushes Rapid Reform in J-K with New Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a crucial meeting in the national capital to review the execution of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir. The gathering took place at the North Block and was attended by J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The discussions centered around the status of new provisions related to police, jail, courts, prosecution, and forensics as outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023. These laws have replaced the Indian Penal Code and other longstanding legal frameworks. Notable attendees included the Union Home Secretary, J-K Chief Secretary, state DGP, Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau, and senior officials from both the Union Home Ministry and the J-K administration.

Previously in February, Shah urged quick implementation of these laws in Maharashtra during a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and similar discussions with other states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have underscored the importance of this legal shift. In similar meetings, Amit Shah has highlighted the objective of ensuring justice delivery within three years, marking a rapid overhaul in criminal justice processes.

