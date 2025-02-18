Karnataka's Political Climate: Congress Leadership Monitors CM Speculations

Karnataka's political environment is under scrutiny as Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil addressed the ongoing speculation about the state's Chief Minister position. Patil highlighted the Congress high command's vigilant oversight, asserting that figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are integral to decision-making within the party.

Currently, rumors abound that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar's succession under a purported 2.5-year agreement between the leaders. However, Patil suggested that any decision will be determined by the party's top officials.

Additionally, Karnataka CM's Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmed, emphasized the necessity of party discipline and reiterated that decisions about the Chief Minister's role rest with the legislature and high command. He underscored the importance of respecting the party's decision-making process to maintain unity and discipline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)