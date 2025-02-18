Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russian Delegation's Strategic Talks with U.S. Officials in Riyadh

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a delegation, including key figures such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin Adviser Yuri Ushakov, for high-level talks with U.S. officials in Riyadh. Investment banker Kirill Dmitriev also played a crucial role in these discussions, focusing on diplomatic and economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:55 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched a senior delegation to Riyadh for talks with U.S. officials. This marks the highest-level engagement since Russia's military involvement in Ukraine began in 2022.

Leading the team was Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, known for his long tenure and direct style, alongside Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, who has been instrumental in shaping Russia's international strategies. Their discussions indicate a strategic effort to reset Russian-American relations.

Kirill Dmitriev, leading Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund, underscored the economic dimensions of these talks. Having previously fostered ties with Saudi Arabia, Dmitriev emphasized the collaborative potential between the nations, citing recent successful problem-solving initiatives involving President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

