Left Menu

Political Storm: Allegations and Inquiry Surrounding Minister Sanjay Nishad

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has called for a judicial inquiry into state minister Sanjay Nishad following allegations related to the alleged suicide of party leader Dharmatma Nishad. They demand the minister's resignation and financial aid for the deceased's family while questioning the moral integrity of the sitting official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:40 IST
Political Storm: Allegations and Inquiry Surrounding Minister Sanjay Nishad
Sanjay Nishad
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a judicial inquiry into allegations against state minister Sanjay Nishad regarding the alleged suicide of Congress leader Dharmatma Nishad.

In a letter penned by state Congress president Ajay Rai, it was stated that Dharmatma Nishad, a state secretary in the Nishad Party, reportedly ended his life after accusing Sanjay Nishad on social media. The Congress insists on the minister's resignation, arguing he lacks the moral standing to occupy his position during the investigation.

Dharmatma Nishad's suicide, occurring in Maharajganj district, has sparked calls for one crore rupees in compensation and a government job for the victim's family. Rai emphasized an unbiased probe and urged the chief minister to take immediate action, while Sanjay Nishad seeks an impartial investigation to clear his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025