Political Storm: Allegations and Inquiry Surrounding Minister Sanjay Nishad
The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has called for a judicial inquiry into state minister Sanjay Nishad following allegations related to the alleged suicide of party leader Dharmatma Nishad. They demand the minister's resignation and financial aid for the deceased's family while questioning the moral integrity of the sitting official.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a judicial inquiry into allegations against state minister Sanjay Nishad regarding the alleged suicide of Congress leader Dharmatma Nishad.
In a letter penned by state Congress president Ajay Rai, it was stated that Dharmatma Nishad, a state secretary in the Nishad Party, reportedly ended his life after accusing Sanjay Nishad on social media. The Congress insists on the minister's resignation, arguing he lacks the moral standing to occupy his position during the investigation.
Dharmatma Nishad's suicide, occurring in Maharajganj district, has sparked calls for one crore rupees in compensation and a government job for the victim's family. Rai emphasized an unbiased probe and urged the chief minister to take immediate action, while Sanjay Nishad seeks an impartial investigation to clear his name.
