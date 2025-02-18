Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Argentina's Crypto Promotion

Argentina's presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, addressed allegations of bribery involving President Javier Milei's promotion of a controversial cryptocurrency. Adorni dismissed claims of unethical conduct, asserting no officials would be dismissed. A federal judge is currently investigating Milei's involvement in what is suspected to be a "rug pull" scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:47 IST
Controversy Surrounding Argentina's Crypto Promotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, firmly dismissed allegations of bribery tied to President Javier Milei's promotion of a cryptocurrency that abruptly lost value.

Addressing these concerns in a press conference, Adorni asserted that there was no unethical conduct by officials and no plans for dismissals amid the ongoing scandal.

A federal judge is investigating Milei's potential involvement in the case, which finance experts speculate could be a "rug pull" scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025