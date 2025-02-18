Controversy Surrounding Argentina's Crypto Promotion

Argentina's presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, firmly dismissed allegations of bribery tied to President Javier Milei's promotion of a cryptocurrency that abruptly lost value.

Addressing these concerns in a press conference, Adorni asserted that there was no unethical conduct by officials and no plans for dismissals amid the ongoing scandal.

A federal judge is investigating Milei's potential involvement in the case, which finance experts speculate could be a "rug pull" scam.

