Court Drama: Rakesh Rathore's Battle for Bail in Exploitation Case

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, facing serious charges of sexual exploitation, is seeking bail from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. His case is set to be heard by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan on February 20.

Rathore, representing Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, was detained on January 30 after eluding authorities since January 17, when a rape FIR was filed against him. The arrest occurred during a press conference at Rathore's residence.

Accusations from a woman allege that Rathore subjected her to sexual abuse over four years, under the guise of marriage and political career advancement. Rathore's previous bail applications were denied by both the MP/MLA court in Sitapur and the High Court, leading to his current imprisonment in Sitapur District Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)