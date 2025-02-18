Left Menu

Samajwadi's Dimple Yadav Lashes Out Over Mahakumbh Tragedies

Dimple Yadav from the Samajwadi Party criticizes the BJP government for not disclosing the true death toll from the Mahakumbh Mela stampede. She demands transparency and accountability from the administration. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM echoes concerns over event management, labeling Mahakumbh 2025 as 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

Updated: 18-02-2025 22:17 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament, Dimple Yadav, has expressed strong criticism toward the Bharatiya Janata Party government following tragic incidents at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Yadav is insisting on transparency regarding the actual death toll of 30 from a stampede on Mauni Amavasya, urging the authorities to return bodies to the affected families.

Yadav condemned the administration for covering up the grave incidents and stressed that families of the deceased deserve appropriate compensation. She also highlighted the alarming dropout rates among primary school students in Uttar Pradesh, demanding the government disclose accurate figures.

In parallel, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the Mahakumbh 2025 as 'Mrityu Kumbh', criticizing the event's management. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, she questioned the preparations, citing stampedes in Prayagraj and New Delhi, while paying homage to the sanctity of the Mahakumbh and the Ganga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

