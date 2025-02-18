BJP MLA Accuses AAP of Stealing from Patparganj Office
Newly elected BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi accused former AAP leader Manish Sisodia of removing items like air conditioners and furniture from the Patparganj camp office. Despite allegations, there has been no response from Sisodia or AAP. Negi vows action against corruption.
In a startling development on Tuesday, newly elected BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi accused former AAP leader Manish Sisodia of removing various items from the Patparganj camp office.
The items, allegedly taken by Sisodia, include air-conditioners, furniture, a TV, and a sound system worth Rs 12 lakh. Sisodia, who has represented Patparganj multiple times and contested the 2025 assembly polls from Jangpura, has yet to respond.
Negi has vowed to take action to recover the missing items and criticized AAP leaders for alleged corruption. The BJP government plans to investigate and address the issue urgently.
