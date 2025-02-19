Trump Questions $21M Aid for Indian Voter Turnout Amid High Tariff Concerns

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism regarding the United States' allocation of $21 million to India aimed at boosting voter turnout, citing high tariffs as a barrier to American trade with the country.

The aid, part of a larger list disclosed by Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), included various international fair-trade initiatives, all of which have been canceled. On Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders mandating transparency in government spending, stressing India's high tax rates as a reason the U.S. struggles to enter its markets.

Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but questioned the allocation amid other pressing domestic needs. As part of his administration's broader strategy, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs to counter high foreign tariffs. The DOGE has also moved to shutter USAID, halting its global efforts, pending a legal challenge.

