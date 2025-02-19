Tea Garden Land Controversy Sparks Walkout in West Bengal Assembly
BJP members staged a walkout in the West Bengal Assembly after Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to allow a discussion on an adjournment motion concerning the potential use of 30 per cent of tea garden land for tourism. The motion was related to an announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit.
- Country:
- India
BJP members exited the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday in protest after Speaker Biman Banerjee denied a debate on an adjournment motion. The motion involved the contentious proposal to grant 30 per cent of tea garden land as freehold for tourism development.
Despite withholding consent for the adjournment motion debate, Speaker Banerjee permitted BJP legislator Vishal Lama to read the motion aloud, specifying that the topic could be discussed later in the assembly session.
The walkout underscored tensions over decisions announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit, where the state revealed plans to convert portions of tea gardens into tourism-focused areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Assembly
- walkout
- adjournment motion
- tea gardens
- tourism
- Speaker
- legislation
- BGBS