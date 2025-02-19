Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu's Diplomatic Visit to Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu traveled to New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister. During his visit, he plans to meet key union ministers to discuss crucial state issues, including challenges faced by chilli farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:28 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu's Diplomatic Visit to Delhi
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a diplomatic visit to New Delhi. His primary purpose is to partake in the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister, scheduled for February 20. An official source confirmed his itinerary.

Aside from participating in the ceremony, CM Naidu aims to capitalize on his visit by engaging with significant union ministers. Reports suggest he will meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, to deliberate on pressing interstate issues.

Particularly, discussions with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to focus on alleviating the challenges faced by chilli farmers due to dwindling commodity prices. Naidu is anticipated to return to Amaravati on Thursday night after concluding his meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025