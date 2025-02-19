N Chandrababu Naidu's Diplomatic Visit to Delhi

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a diplomatic visit to New Delhi. His primary purpose is to partake in the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister, scheduled for February 20. An official source confirmed his itinerary.

Aside from participating in the ceremony, CM Naidu aims to capitalize on his visit by engaging with significant union ministers. Reports suggest he will meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, to deliberate on pressing interstate issues.

Particularly, discussions with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to focus on alleviating the challenges faced by chilli farmers due to dwindling commodity prices. Naidu is anticipated to return to Amaravati on Thursday night after concluding his meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)