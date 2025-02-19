Left Menu

Progressive Labor Party Clinches Victory in Record Candidate Bermuda Election

Bermuda's Progressive Labor Party (PLP) retained government powers in its third consecutive election win. Despite losing four seats, it sustained a comfortable majority. Premier David Burt emphasized addressing high living costs, expensive healthcare, and educational reform, as a record number of candidates challenged the incumbents.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:08 IST
The Progressive Labor Party (PLP) of Bermuda secured its third consecutive general election victory on Tuesday night, maintaining its grip on power despite losing four seats. The PLP comfortably held a majority in the House of Assembly, winning 25 out of 36 seats.

Under the leadership of Premier David Burt, who has governed since 2017, the PLP captured 49.6% of the vote. The center-right One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) trailed with 36.9%, securing 11 seats. A record 109 candidates, including many independents, participated in the election, reflecting some public dissatisfaction with the PLP.

Premier Burt addressed supporters after the victory, pledging to tackle high living costs, costly healthcare, and educational reform. Former Premier Sir John Swan's group of independents garnered 9.2% of the vote without winning any seats. Meanwhile, the Free Democratic Movement (FDM) placed fourth with 3.8% of the votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

