Progressive Labor Party Clinches Victory in Record Candidate Bermuda Election

The Progressive Labor Party (PLP) of Bermuda secured its third consecutive general election victory on Tuesday night, maintaining its grip on power despite losing four seats. The PLP comfortably held a majority in the House of Assembly, winning 25 out of 36 seats.

Under the leadership of Premier David Burt, who has governed since 2017, the PLP captured 49.6% of the vote. The center-right One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) trailed with 36.9%, securing 11 seats. A record 109 candidates, including many independents, participated in the election, reflecting some public dissatisfaction with the PLP.

Premier Burt addressed supporters after the victory, pledging to tackle high living costs, costly healthcare, and educational reform. Former Premier Sir John Swan's group of independents garnered 9.2% of the vote without winning any seats. Meanwhile, the Free Democratic Movement (FDM) placed fourth with 3.8% of the votes.

