U.S. Declares Drug Cartels as Global Terrorist Threats

The United States has officially declared several drug cartels, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa cartel, as global terrorist organizations. This move, outlined in a Federal Register notice, highlights the significant threat these groups pose to the U.S.'s national security, foreign policy, and economic interests.

The designation arrives in the wake of an executive order issued by Republican President Donald Trump shortly after he assumed office on January 20. The executive order urged officials to assess whether any criminal cartels or transnational gangs should be recognized as terrorist groups. Although Trump considered such designations during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, he chose not to implement them.

Upon assuming office, President Trump also instructed top officials to prepare for the invocation of a 1798 wartime law. This law could potentially enable the deportation of alleged gang members without court hearings, further intensifying efforts against these organizations.

