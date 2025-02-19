Political Storm Brews Over 'Death Kumbh' Remark

The political landscape in West Bengal is witnessing unrest as BJP has launched protests against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This follows her controversial 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment, which allegedly insulted Hindu sentiments by referring to stampede-related deaths at the 'Maha Kumbh'.

On Tuesday, during an assembly session, Banerjee accused authorities of covering up the actual death toll at the event. In response, BJP's state units organized demonstrations near Chittaranjan Avenue in central Kolkata, condemning her statement as offensive to one of Hinduism's holiest occasions.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president, accused Banerjee of being disrespectful towards Hindus and has written to Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose requesting action. The BJP demands the removal of Banerjee's contentious remarks from official records and has criticized the recent suspension of four BJP legislators, claiming it was biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)