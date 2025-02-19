Suspension Drama in West Bengal Assembly: Will BJP MLAs Seek Reprieve?

In a recent turn of events, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the possibility of reconsidering the suspension of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari along with three other BJP members, provided they make a formal request.

The suspension, which affects Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh, and Biswanath Karak, was imposed after they disrupted the assembly by tearing and discarding official papers in protest of the Speaker's refusal to discuss a motion on Saraswati Puja.

The motion to suspend the BJP members, initiated by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, saw unanimous support from TMC members, leading to the suspension for 30 days or until the assembly session concludes.

