Left Menu

Suspension Drama in West Bengal Assembly: Will BJP MLAs Seek Reprieve?

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee suggested that the suspension of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and three BJP MLAs could be reconsidered if they request it. The suspension followed an incident where the MLAs disrupted proceedings and were subsequently voted out for their conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:36 IST
Suspension Drama in West Bengal Assembly: Will BJP MLAs Seek Reprieve?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the possibility of reconsidering the suspension of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari along with three other BJP members, provided they make a formal request.

The suspension, which affects Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh, and Biswanath Karak, was imposed after they disrupted the assembly by tearing and discarding official papers in protest of the Speaker's refusal to discuss a motion on Saraswati Puja.

The motion to suspend the BJP members, initiated by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, saw unanimous support from TMC members, leading to the suspension for 30 days or until the assembly session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025