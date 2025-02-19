Left Menu

Trump Labels Zelenskyy a 'Dictator' in War of Words

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'dictator without elections,' criticizing his handling of Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy responded by accusing Trump of being influenced by Russian disinformation. The controversy arises amidst delayed elections in Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

In a scathing online remark, former U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'dictator without elections.' This statement followed Zelenskyy's claims that Trump was under the influence of Russian disinformation in ending the war on terms deemed too favorable to Moscow by Kyiv.

Trump criticized the financial and military support given to Ukraine, emphasizing Zelenskyy's former status as a comedian. He claimed Zelenskyy convinced the U.S. to invest $350 billion in a war that he believes was unwinnable and unnecessary without American involvement.

Zelenskyy, however, accused Trump of residing in a Russian-made 'disinformation space.' The war prompted the postponement of Ukraine's scheduled elections, initially set for April 2024, after Russia's 2022 invasion.

