Left Menu

MTA Takes Legal Action Against Trump Administration Over NYC Congestion Pricing

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to halt New York City’s congestion pricing program. The suit claims that the administration's actions are politically motivated to maintain a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:26 IST
MTA Takes Legal Action Against Trump Administration Over NYC Congestion Pricing

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration, challenging the decision to terminate New York City's congestion pricing initiative.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan by the MTA and a New York bridge authority, targets U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It alleges that the department's move to withdraw approval is politically driven, aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign promise.

The lawsuit asserts that the administration's attempt to overturn decisions made by federal, state, and city political branches is unlawful, urging the court to nullify the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025