MTA Takes Legal Action Against Trump Administration Over NYC Congestion Pricing
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to halt New York City’s congestion pricing program. The suit claims that the administration's actions are politically motivated to maintain a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has initiated legal proceedings against the Trump administration, challenging the decision to terminate New York City's congestion pricing initiative.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan by the MTA and a New York bridge authority, targets U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It alleges that the department's move to withdraw approval is politically driven, aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign promise.
The lawsuit asserts that the administration's attempt to overturn decisions made by federal, state, and city political branches is unlawful, urging the court to nullify the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
