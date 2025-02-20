Republicans' Legislative Push: Immigration, Energy, and Defense in Focus

Senate Republicans are set to move forward with a budget resolution that addresses key issues such as immigration, energy deregulation, and defense spending, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. This decision follows President Donald Trump's appeal for the Senate to adopt a more comprehensive proposal backed by the House.

The House plan involves substantial tax cuts, which some Republicans fear could face challenges if the Senate pursues its 'skinny' approach. Amidst this strategic disagreement, Vice President JD Vance joined Thune and others at a Senate lunch to discuss the way forward, highlighting the GOP's fractured approach to the legislative process.

Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, promise a staunch opposition. The Senate's $340 billion fiscal 2025 budget resolution aims to tighten border security, slash immigration numbers, and increase military spending—financed through cuts in other areas. Meanwhile, House Republicans plan to incorporate extensive tax reductions, balancing these through economic growth and spending cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)