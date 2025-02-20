Rekha Gupta: A New Dawn for Women in Delhi Politics

In a move seen as a breakthrough for women in Indian politics, BJP leader Rekha Gupta has been named the Chief Minister-designate for Delhi. Gupta described her selection as a 'miracle' and a 'new chapter' for women's empowerment. She has committed to holding those involved in corrupt practices accountable for their actions.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP's high command, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta emphasized the formidable responsibility she faces. 'It is a huge responsibility,' she affirmed, vowing to meet her obligations with 'utmost honesty.' Gupta aims to fulfill all party commitments and unite all 48 BJP MLAs into a strong team.

Gupta, who will be the fourth woman to serve as Delhi's Chief Minister, is set to take her oath at Ramlila Maidan. She succeeds Atishi and brings a strong background as an MLA and past general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Her leadership is expected to focus on initiatives for marginalized communities and women.

