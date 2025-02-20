Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: A New Dawn for Women in Delhi Politics

BJP's Rekha Gupta celebrates her selection as Delhi's Chief Minister-designate, seeing it as a transformative moment for women in politics. Vowing zero tolerance for corruption, she pledges accountability. Gupta thanks the BJP for their support and outlines her priorities and plans as she prepares to take office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:59 IST
Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move seen as a breakthrough for women in Indian politics, BJP leader Rekha Gupta has been named the Chief Minister-designate for Delhi. Gupta described her selection as a 'miracle' and a 'new chapter' for women's empowerment. She has committed to holding those involved in corrupt practices accountable for their actions.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP's high command, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta emphasized the formidable responsibility she faces. 'It is a huge responsibility,' she affirmed, vowing to meet her obligations with 'utmost honesty.' Gupta aims to fulfill all party commitments and unite all 48 BJP MLAs into a strong team.

Gupta, who will be the fourth woman to serve as Delhi's Chief Minister, is set to take her oath at Ramlila Maidan. She succeeds Atishi and brings a strong background as an MLA and past general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Her leadership is expected to focus on initiatives for marginalized communities and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

