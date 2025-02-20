Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Day in Rae Bareli: Engaging with Constituents

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is making significant engagements in his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, with a packed schedule slated for Thursday. His day began with a warm welcome from state president Ajay Rai and other party members as he arrived this morning.

The agenda, as outlined by district Congress president Pankaj Tiwari, features interactions with Bachhrawan assembly constituency workers and a meeting with students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines by noon.

Gandhi will then partake in a women's dialogue at Sahkari Sangh Limited in Uttarpara and unveil a statue at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College. His schedule also includes surprise stops in Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies and a meeting with party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)