Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Rekha Gupta on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. He expressed confidence in her leadership to advance public welfare and development, following Prime Minister Modi's guidance. Adityanath missed the swearing-in due to the state budget presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST
Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Adityanath praised the "double engine BJP government" for its potential to lead Delhi towards enhanced public welfare, security, and governance. Confident in Gupta's leadership, he believes the capital will flourish under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unfortunately, Adityanath could not attend the swearing-in ceremony, as he was obligated to present the state budget in the assembly on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025