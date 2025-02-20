Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi Chief Minister

In a milestone announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Adityanath praised the "double engine BJP government" for its potential to lead Delhi towards enhanced public welfare, security, and governance. Confident in Gupta's leadership, he believes the capital will flourish under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unfortunately, Adityanath could not attend the swearing-in ceremony, as he was obligated to present the state budget in the assembly on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)