Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi Chief Minister
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Rekha Gupta on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. He expressed confidence in her leadership to advance public welfare and development, following Prime Minister Modi's guidance. Adityanath missed the swearing-in due to the state budget presentation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a milestone announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.
Adityanath praised the "double engine BJP government" for its potential to lead Delhi towards enhanced public welfare, security, and governance. Confident in Gupta's leadership, he believes the capital will flourish under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Unfortunately, Adityanath could not attend the swearing-in ceremony, as he was obligated to present the state budget in the assembly on the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
