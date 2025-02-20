Left Menu

Hamas Returns Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and children Ariel and Kfir, amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The release highlights the tragic toll of the conflict since the October 7 attack. The return underscores uncertain future talks between Israel and Hamas regarding further prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a somber turn of events, Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, among them Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, who were feared dead after their abduction on October 7, 2023. The remains also included 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, in a gesture that underscores the ongoing human cost of the conflict.

The bodies were handed over in a ceremonial display in Gaza, with coffins carried by militants to Red Cross vehicles. In Israel, awaited DNA testing will confirm the identities before families receive definitive news. Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, images of the victims' earlier lives remind the public of the personal losses endured.

This development comes as a stark reminder amid a tenuous ceasefire that has already seen the handover of 24 hostages alive. Yet, uncertainties linger, as future negotiations about further prisoner exchanges remain tenuous, with political leaders and factions weighing in on the ceasefire's longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

