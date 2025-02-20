In a recent interview, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the necessity of maintaining an open path for Ukraine to potentially join the European Union. Scholz firmly dismissed any suggestions that Ukraine was responsible for its invasion by Russia, directly opposing views aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the EU's supportive stance towards Ukraine's sovereign choices, Scholz maintained that Ukraine should not face obstacles in its pursuit to become a democratic nation firmly linked with Europe. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine building a strong military, reflecting shared international responsibility.

Amidst escalating concerns about U.S.-Russian talks overshadowing European and Ukrainian interests, Scholz's statements highlight Europe's urgency in crafting an adequate response to potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump's administration.

