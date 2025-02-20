Left Menu

Scholz Champions Ukraine's EU Aspirations Amidst Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized Ukraine's potential EU membership, refuting claims that Ukraine caused the Russian invasion. Scholz insisted on Europe’s commitment to Ukraine's democratic sovereignty and highlighted the necessity for a strong Ukrainian army amidst concerns over U.S. and Russian negotiations sidelining European interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent interview, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the necessity of maintaining an open path for Ukraine to potentially join the European Union. Scholz firmly dismissed any suggestions that Ukraine was responsible for its invasion by Russia, directly opposing views aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the EU's supportive stance towards Ukraine's sovereign choices, Scholz maintained that Ukraine should not face obstacles in its pursuit to become a democratic nation firmly linked with Europe. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine building a strong military, reflecting shared international responsibility.

Amidst escalating concerns about U.S.-Russian talks overshadowing European and Ukrainian interests, Scholz's statements highlight Europe's urgency in crafting an adequate response to potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

