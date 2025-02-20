Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development on Thursday, Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her young children, deeply resonating with the Israeli public still grappling with the October 7 attack's aftermath.

Among the deceased are Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old man abducted during the attack. Hamas claims they were killed alongside their guards in Israeli airstrikes. The incident has intensified national mourning, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing profound sorrow.

The conflict's scale is underscored by ongoing negotiations for a lasting ceasefire, while U.S. proposals have faced swift rejection from Palestinians and Arab nations. Meanwhile, devastation and high casualties persist in the region, focusing international attention on the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)