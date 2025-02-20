Left Menu

Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hamas has returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two children, and Oded Lifshitz. The release highlights ongoing tensions following the October 7 attack. With significant casualties and destruction in Gaza, Israel, and Lebanon, negotiations regarding the ceasefire remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:53 IST
Hamas Releases Bodies of Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development on Thursday, Hamas released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her young children, deeply resonating with the Israeli public still grappling with the October 7 attack's aftermath.

Among the deceased are Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old man abducted during the attack. Hamas claims they were killed alongside their guards in Israeli airstrikes. The incident has intensified national mourning, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing profound sorrow.

The conflict's scale is underscored by ongoing negotiations for a lasting ceasefire, while U.S. proposals have faced swift rejection from Palestinians and Arab nations. Meanwhile, devastation and high casualties persist in the region, focusing international attention on the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025