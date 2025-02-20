BJP's Triumph in Delhi: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Chief Minister

In a significant political event, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, symbolizing the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the capital after 26 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed optimism about Delhi's transformation into a world-class city, envisioning a cleaner and more prosperous future under the BJP's governance.

Shah highlighted the voters' decision to end the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, expressing confidence in the BJP as a party synonymous with service and dedication. This change in power, according to Shah, marks the beginning of a new chapter focusing on the welfare of Delhi's underserved, including women, youth, and the impoverished.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the historic Ramlila Ground, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders in attendance. Gupta's cabinet includes figures like Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, underscoring the BJP's strategic push for robust governance, promising comprehensive development and cleaner administration.

