BJP's Triumph in Delhi: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, marking the BJP's return to power after 26 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the vision of transforming Delhi into a clean, beautiful, and prosperous capital, following the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political event, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, symbolizing the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the capital after 26 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed optimism about Delhi's transformation into a world-class city, envisioning a cleaner and more prosperous future under the BJP's governance.

Shah highlighted the voters' decision to end the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, expressing confidence in the BJP as a party synonymous with service and dedication. This change in power, according to Shah, marks the beginning of a new chapter focusing on the welfare of Delhi's underserved, including women, youth, and the impoverished.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the historic Ramlila Ground, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders in attendance. Gupta's cabinet includes figures like Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, underscoring the BJP's strategic push for robust governance, promising comprehensive development and cleaner administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

