Rekha Gupta: Delhi's New Leadership Unveiled in BJP's Triumphant Return
Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Ground, marking BJP's return to power after 26 years. As the fourth woman to hold this position, Gupta succeeds AAP leaders and faces challenges like city pollution and fulfilling election promises.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular return to power after more than two decades, the BJP ushered in a new era for Delhi politics with Rekha Gupta sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday. The grand event at Ramlila Ground was attended by a host of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gupta's appointment marks her as Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is the only woman Chief Minister in the NDA team and second in the country after Mamata Banerjee.
With a cabinet composed predominantly of male figures, and prominent leaders like Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, Gupta aims to fulfill critical election pledges and address longstanding issues such as the Yamuna cleaning project, key welfare schemes, and the infrastructural and environmental challenges of the capital city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
