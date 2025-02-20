Farage's Shift: Reform UK Transforms Leadership
Nigel Farage has relinquished formal control over Reform UK as he aims to restructure for future electoral success. Reform UK has transitioned from a private company to a nonprofit organization, now owned by its members. The party currently leads in opinion polls, surpassing the Labour Party.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move to enhance electoral prospects, Nigel Farage has stepped back from formal control of Reform UK. This decision marks a shift as the party transitions from a private company to a nonprofit organization, aiming for a more democratic structure.
Recent filings reveal that Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice have relinquished their substantial shareholding in Reform UK Party Limited. The party's governance will now fall under the newly named entity, REFORM 2025 LTD, signaling a shift towards member-driven control.
Chairman Zia Yusuf announced the completed transition, stating that Reform UK is now owned by over 200,000 members. This transformation coincides with Reform UK's remarkable rise in opinion polls, overtaking the Labour Party amid increasing dissatisfaction with current leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Faces Leadership Shuffle Amid Injury Woes Ahead of Champions Trophy
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Dalit Leadership in Indian Institutions
Want to see Dalits, weaker sections in leadership position in every institution in the country: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
Celebrating Leadership: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang's 57th Birthday
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, govt is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.