Farage's Shift: Reform UK Transforms Leadership

In a strategic move to enhance electoral prospects, Nigel Farage has stepped back from formal control of Reform UK. This decision marks a shift as the party transitions from a private company to a nonprofit organization, aiming for a more democratic structure.

Recent filings reveal that Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice have relinquished their substantial shareholding in Reform UK Party Limited. The party's governance will now fall under the newly named entity, REFORM 2025 LTD, signaling a shift towards member-driven control.

Chairman Zia Yusuf announced the completed transition, stating that Reform UK is now owned by over 200,000 members. This transformation coincides with Reform UK's remarkable rise in opinion polls, overtaking the Labour Party amid increasing dissatisfaction with current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)