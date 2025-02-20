Pankaj Kumar Singh: From Dental Surgery to Delhi Politics

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Kumar Singh, a dentist by profession, has become a prominent face in Delhi's political landscape as he joins Rekha Gupta's newly formed government. Winning from Vikaspuri, Singh defeated his rival by over 12,000 votes, establishing his influence as a key representative for the Poorvanchali community. The community holds significant sway in Delhi's politics, comprising residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Singh outlined his priorities for the new government, emphasizing the need to develop essential infrastructure like roads, hospitals, schools, and tackle the pressing issue of cleaning the Yamuna river. Singh stressed that these efforts aim to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Delhi into a developed city.

Singh's transition from dentistry to politics began with his education at Magadh University in Bihar, where he completed a degree in dental surgery in 1998. His political career has seen him serve in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before achieving his notable electoral victory. His induction into the cabinet also signals BJP's strategic moves ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, as the party recently regained power in Delhi after a decisive win over the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

