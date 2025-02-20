Erdogan vs. TUSIAD: A Political Economic Showdown

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has intensified his government's crackdown on dissent, targeting TUSIAD, Turkey's influential business entity. Analysts describe the move as a strategic escalation aimed at controlling divergent political voices while complicating Turkey's economic recovery plan.

On Thursday, Istanbul's court prohibited international travel for TUSIAD executives following their public criticisms of Erdogan's government. The remarks questioned the integrity of Turkey's democracy, leading to a notable fluctuation in Istanbul's stock market, although it eventually stabilized.

Erdogan's administration accuses TUSIAD leaders of politically interfering and capitalizing on national turmoil, consequently prompting concern among foreign investors. Despite Erdogan's crackdown, TUSIAD remains supportive of Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek's reformist measures which include increased interest rates to curb inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)