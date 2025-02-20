Shiv Sena MP Calls for Tax-Free Release of 'Chhaava'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make the film 'Chhaava' tax-free, advocating for its cultural significance. Chaturvedi has also requested special screenings for legislators, highlighting the film's historical importance. The FWICE supports this appeal, emphasizing the movie's narrative on Maratha leader Sambhaji.
In a bid to enhance public access to a culturally significant narrative, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant tax-free status to the Hindi film 'Chhaava.' The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
Chaturvedi emphasized in her correspondence that making 'Chhaava' tax-exempt would broaden its reach, allowing more audiences to engage with vital historical and cultural content. She called upon Fadnavis to influence other state chief ministers in considering similar measures.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) echoed this sentiment, noting that 'Chhaava' captures the valor and dedication of Sambhaji Maharaj, resonating deeply with diverse age groups, especially the youth. Meanwhile, Fadnavis addressed concerns about historical distortions online, urging regulatory measures.
