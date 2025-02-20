Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Calls for Tax-Free Release of 'Chhaava'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make the film 'Chhaava' tax-free, advocating for its cultural significance. Chaturvedi has also requested special screenings for legislators, highlighting the film's historical importance. The FWICE supports this appeal, emphasizing the movie's narrative on Maratha leader Sambhaji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:45 IST
Shiv Sena MP Calls for Tax-Free Release of 'Chhaava'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance public access to a culturally significant narrative, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant tax-free status to the Hindi film 'Chhaava.' The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chaturvedi emphasized in her correspondence that making 'Chhaava' tax-exempt would broaden its reach, allowing more audiences to engage with vital historical and cultural content. She called upon Fadnavis to influence other state chief ministers in considering similar measures.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) echoed this sentiment, noting that 'Chhaava' captures the valor and dedication of Sambhaji Maharaj, resonating deeply with diverse age groups, especially the youth. Meanwhile, Fadnavis addressed concerns about historical distortions online, urging regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025