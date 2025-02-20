Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Key Terrorist Associate Amid Anti-Crime Drive

Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force has arrested Sukhchain alias Bhujia, an associate of notorious terrorist Lakhbir Singh, wanted in several criminal cases, including attempted murder. Weapons were seized during his arrest. DGP Gaurav Yadav announced arrests linked to recent border area blasts, affirming efforts to combat organized crime.

Punjab Police Nabs Key Terrorist Associate Amid Anti-Crime Drive
Punjab police's Anti Gangster Task Force apprehends terrorist Lakhbir Singh's associate. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, the Anti Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police has apprehended Sukhchain, also known as Bhujia, an associate of the infamous terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike. According to Punjab Police DGP, the accused is implicated in numerous criminal cases, notably a recent attempted murder in Bhikhi, Mansa.

Investigations suggest that Bhujia, with a history of crimes, was conspiring to eliminate rival gang members. During the arrest, officers seized a 32 caliber pistol and five live cartridges. The Punjab Police reaffirmed their dedication to eliminating organized crime and ensuring the safety of the state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed the successful capture of those responsible for recent explosions near Punjab's border areas. He addressed the media, highlighting that all 12 grenade blast cases have been resolved with the suspects in custody. The authorities are also examining FIRs involving police officers to ensure accountability and are taking appropriate action based on evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

