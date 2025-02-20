Left Menu

Indonesian Political Scandal: Arrest of Senior Politician

Indonesian investigators have arrested Hasto Kristiyanto, a senior politician from the opposition party, for bribing an election official for a parliamentary seat in 2019 and obstructing justice. Hasto, associated with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, denies the charges, claiming the investigation is politically motivated.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:45 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesian investigators have detained Hasto Kristiyanto, a senior figure from the opposition party, over a prolonged bribery case linked to a parliamentary appointment, according to the country's anti-graft agency chief. Kristiyanto, the secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), allegedly bribed an election official to secure a parliamentary seat for his preferred candidate in 2019.

The case further embroils Kristiyanto in allegations of instructing associate Harun Masiku, still a fugitive, to evade investigators and destroy potential evidence by submerging his phone, according to agency head Setyo Budiyanto. Despite PDIP, led by former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, denying any misconduct and claiming political bias, three individuals have been sentenced, with a fourth suspect absconding.

Hasto was identified as a suspect in December 2024. Despite being the largest political party, PDIP remains the sole opposition entity outside President Prabowo Subianto's parliamentary coalition, having previously been part of President Joko Widodo's administration.

