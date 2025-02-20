Rekha Gupta: New Era Begins with Yamuna Aarti in Delhi

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, marked the beginning of her term with a symbolic 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat. Accompanied by her cabinet colleagues, the ceremony underscored the pressing issue of Yamuna River pollution, a contentious point in recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The run-up to the elections saw the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing substantial criticism from opposition parties, the BJP and Congress, on the matter of the polluted Yamuna. Gupta's electoral victory has transitioned the political landscape, indicating a potential shift in addressing environmental challenges.

Gupta's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan was attended by high-profile political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers. Her arrival at the Delhi Secretariat post the ceremony marked the consolidation of her leadership as she took charge of the chief ministerial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)