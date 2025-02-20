Rekha Gupta: New Era Begins with Yamuna Aarti in Delhi
Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, begins her tenure by performing the 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat. Her appointment has ignited debates over the pollution in the Yamuna River, a major electoral issue. Gupta later conducted her first cabinet meeting, marking a significant political shift in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, marked the beginning of her term with a symbolic 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat. Accompanied by her cabinet colleagues, the ceremony underscored the pressing issue of Yamuna River pollution, a contentious point in recent Delhi Assembly elections.
The run-up to the elections saw the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing substantial criticism from opposition parties, the BJP and Congress, on the matter of the polluted Yamuna. Gupta's electoral victory has transitioned the political landscape, indicating a potential shift in addressing environmental challenges.
Gupta's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan was attended by high-profile political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers. Her arrival at the Delhi Secretariat post the ceremony marked the consolidation of her leadership as she took charge of the chief ministerial responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Milkipur Bypoll: A Key Showdown Between SP and BJP
Delhi Votes Underway: AAP, BJP, Congress in High-Stakes Battle
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle
Delhi Votes for Change: BJP Eyes Victory Amid AAP Criticism
Former Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, BJP leader Kausar Jahan cast votes, urge Delhi to participate