Omar Abdullah Concludes In-Depth Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed pre-budget meetings with representatives from Kishtwar and Doda districts to address local issues. The discussions highlighted priorities like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Abdullah assured that these insights would be considered in the upcoming budget, marking a first in such detailed consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:24 IST
In a comprehensive effort to understand local issues, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed his pre-budget consultations on Thursday, focusing on Kishtwar and Doda districts.

These engagements with elected representatives were part of a series covering all 20 districts, aimed at gathering ground-level insights for the budget. The meetings highlighted pressing concerns such as staff shortages in education and healthcare, inadequate drinking water supply, and poor road and mobile connectivity.

The consultations, which marked a first of their kind, had public representatives, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, engaging in discussions with Abdullah. The chief minister assured that the gathered suggestions would be integral to upcoming budget plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

