Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils New Cabinet Portfolios

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of portfolios among her Council of Ministers. Key figures include Parvesh Verma taking charge of PWD and water affairs, Ashish Sood handling home and urban development, and Kapil Mishra overseeing law and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:47 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta disclosed the distribution of responsibilities among her Council of Ministers on Thursday evening. She retained portfolios like finance, services, vigilance, revenue, and women and child development.

During her inaugural press conference as Chief Minister following the Cabinet meeting, Gupta declared that Parvesh Verma would head departments including Public Works, water, legislative affairs, irrigation, and flood control. Meanwhile, Ashish Sood was entrusted with portfolios home affairs, power, urban development, and education.

Additionally, Kapil Mishra was put in charge of law and justice, labor and employment, and tourism, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa received the industries, forest and environment, and food and supply departments. Pankaj Singh was given health, transport, and IT, and Ravinder Indraj took on social welfare, SC & ST welfare, and election duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

