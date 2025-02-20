Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi CM, BJP Returns after 27 Years

In a significant political shift, Rekha Gupta has taken charge as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, ending a 27-year absence for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state government. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the historic Ramlila Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP's Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender extended his greetings, expressing confidence in the party's ability to fulfill its election promises. Rajender underscored the importance of this victory, emphasizing the trust Delhi's electorate has placed in the BJP.

Rekha Gupta, the fourth woman ever to assume the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, expressed her gratitude to the citizens and the BJP. Alongside her, other notable figures such as Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were sworn in as cabinet ministers, signaling a robust shift in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)