Revamping Himachal Congress: Rajni Patil at the Helm

The Himachal Congress is on the verge of significant reformation as state unit chief Pratibha Singh announced imminent discussions with Rajya Sabha MP and newly appointed party affairs in-charge Rajni Patil. The talks will center on restoring district, block, and state Congress units to strengthen the organization.

Pratibha Singh expressed confidence in Patil's knowledge of Himachal's political landscape and the party's internal dynamics. The goal is to bridge differences and rejuvenate the party's state framework disbanded by national president Mallikarjun Kharge last November.

Singh emphasized rewarding dedicated party workers with roles within the organization. Meanwhile, Singh commented positively on Rekha Gupta's appointment as Delhi's Chief Minister, noting the significance of women in leadership positions and the administration's ability to deliver on its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)