Diplomacy in Action: Jaishankar’s Strategic Dialogues at G20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a diplomatic move by meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This interaction was a significant step as South Africa holds the G20 Presidency this year.

During his visit to Johannesburg for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar assured India's support for South Africa's G20 priorities. He engaged with various leaders, including his counterparts from Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia, to discuss global developments and deepen bilateral ties.

The minister held dialogues with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, focusing on international developments and BRICS initiatives. He also congratulated Ethiopian Minister Gedion Timotheos on his appointment, highlighting the commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

