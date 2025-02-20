Left Menu

Diplomacy in Action: Jaishankar’s Strategic Dialogues at G20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to convey greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledge support for South Africa's G20 priorities. Amidst the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, Jaishankar engaged with multiple global leaders to discuss international collaborations and bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:11 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a diplomatic move by meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This interaction was a significant step as South Africa holds the G20 Presidency this year.

During his visit to Johannesburg for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar assured India's support for South Africa's G20 priorities. He engaged with various leaders, including his counterparts from Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia, to discuss global developments and deepen bilateral ties.

The minister held dialogues with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, focusing on international developments and BRICS initiatives. He also congratulated Ethiopian Minister Gedion Timotheos on his appointment, highlighting the commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

