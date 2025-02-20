Pratibha Singh Praises Women's Leadership in Political Sphere

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Singh, extended her congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her new role as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Praising the BJP for empowering women, Singh highlighted how significant this step is, noting that Delhi has had women leaders before, including Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

Reflecting on past governance, Singh credited Sheila Dikshit for her impactful tenure that brought notable progress to Delhi. With Gupta now in office, Singh remains optimistic about her ability to fulfill campaign promises, emphasizing the high hopes voters have placed in her leadership.

Discussing internal party dynamics, Singh addressed the restructuring within the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. She acknowledged former state in-charge Rajeev Shukla's contributions and introduced Rajni Patil as his successor, who will soon visit the state to engage with local leaders and strategize the future actions of the party.

Singh also underscored the importance of the forthcoming panchayati raj elections, advocating for a committed approach from party members. She stressed the urgency of preparing for the 2027 elections, emphasizing the need for dedication from both seasoned leaders and young members.

Highlighting the necessity for youth and women's participation, Singh called for a balanced approach to include contributions from experienced leaders while encouraging the youth to take on more responsibilities. She also confirmed plans to ensure representation across various state regions, recognizing efforts from remote areas in party activities.

Affirming her commitment to enhancing women's roles in leadership, Singh noted that empowering women is crucial for governance. She emphasized their integrity and dedication, a reflection of the larger push for gender equality within political spheres.

