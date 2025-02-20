Elon Musk's Controversial Comments Spark Debate on Romanian Politics

Elon Musk on Thursday dubbed Romania's top court chief a 'tyrant' after the Constitutional Court cancelled the 2024 presidential election due to alleged Russian interference. This accusation was denied by Moscow, and the court's decision has ignited debates on political censorship.

Chief Judge Marian Enache was criticized by Musk for supposedly rejecting U.S. influences regarding Calin Georgescu's candidacy, a far-right NATO-critic whose supporters include controversial figures. The cancellation of the election has drawn international commentary, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance highlighting it as undemocratic.

Musk's involvement adds to his contentious standing in European political matters, particularly due to his comments on well-established figures and parties, including open support for Germany's right-wing AfD. His statements on social media are stirring discussions on his political influence and intervention.

